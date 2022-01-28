Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 235 ($3.17) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 282 ($3.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 246 ($3.32).

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 236.40 ($3.19) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.53. The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 175.30 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

