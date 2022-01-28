NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $144.64 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average is $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,732,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $622,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 396,552 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 46,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

