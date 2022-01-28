Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) EVP Barbara E. Brobst Sells 2,946 Shares

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $274.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after buying an additional 96,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 162,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.