Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Major Shareholder Gregory Mark Sells 35,472 Shares

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gregory Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of Markforged stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77.

On Thursday, January 20th, Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of Markforged stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $179,328.60.

On Friday, January 14th, Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of Markforged stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $191,949.03.

Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $4.23 on Friday. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Markforged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

