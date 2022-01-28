Piper Sandler Boosts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $380.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $367.05.

Shares of EL stock opened at $298.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $235.80 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

