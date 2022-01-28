AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Anthony Anderson Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.
AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIR. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
