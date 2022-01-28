AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Anthony Anderson Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $3,068,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 151,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIR. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

