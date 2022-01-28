iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ ISUN opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.03. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. iSun had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iSun will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iSun by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iSun by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

