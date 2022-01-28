Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DESP. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Despegar.com stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

