9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,200 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

