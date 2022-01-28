Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $377.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $317.46 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.52. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.