Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Holdings Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Encore Capital Group worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

