Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $28,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 128,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of AB stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.