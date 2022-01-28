Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.20% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHSC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the period.

JHSC opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

