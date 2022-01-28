IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IN8bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $3.06 on Monday. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,520,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IN8bio

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

