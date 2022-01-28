Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $12.81 on Friday. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

