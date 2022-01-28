Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Coro Global stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.25. Coro Global has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

Get Coro Global alerts:

Coro Global Company Profile

Coro Global, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.