Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Drops By 66.7%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNAF opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.44. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.
Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter.
Commercial National Financial Company Profile
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
