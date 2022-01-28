Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.31 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

