Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,445 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Kelly Services worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $653.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

