Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($7.02) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 340 ($4.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.61) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Countryside Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 500.44 ($6.75).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

LON:CSP opened at GBX 297.40 ($4.01) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 420.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 480.25. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 290.80 ($3.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.82). The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.90.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider Iain McPherson acquired 55,935 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of £233,248.95 ($314,690.97). Also, insider John W. Martin acquired 47,487 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($269,725.13).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.