Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MET. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.47.

NYSE MET opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $2,500,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in MetLife by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 205,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 107,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

