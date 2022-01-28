Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $206.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective raised by analysts at Benchmark from $198.00 to $206.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.29.

Lear stock opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. Lear has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lear by 27,995.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,674,000 after buying an additional 863,654 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after buying an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lear by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,157,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after buying an additional 215,191 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

