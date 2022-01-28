Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50.
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.
- On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $750,200.00.
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $44,921.25.
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $50,792.50.
NASDAQ VIR opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $83.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,501.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 139,722 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
