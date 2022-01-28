Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $750,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $44,921.25.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $50,792.50.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $83.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,501.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 139,722 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

