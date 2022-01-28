Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Armstrong World Industries worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $900,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 30,410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 72,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

NYSE AWI opened at $95.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.