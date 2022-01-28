Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.60% of OneSpan worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OneSpan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in OneSpan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in OneSpan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in OneSpan by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in OneSpan by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $607.08 million, a P/E ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $61,039.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

