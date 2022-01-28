Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $95,000 in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 198,492 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 21.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 587,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 190,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,247 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.20 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

