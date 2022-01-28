Bokf Na Invests $209,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $69.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

