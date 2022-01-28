Bokf Na Acquires New Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,779 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in UBS Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

