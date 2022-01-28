Bokf Na Buys Shares of 25,240 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.