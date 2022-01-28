Bokf Na Invests $129,000 in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,190,000 after buying an additional 577,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,679,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 597,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 111,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,202,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 48,419 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVC stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $477.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 46,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $416,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,000 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

