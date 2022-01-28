2,177 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 486,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.92 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.49.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

