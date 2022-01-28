JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBGS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBGS opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

