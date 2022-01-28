Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of EPR opened at $42.56 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 327.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.