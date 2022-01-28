Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,321 Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 885.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 397,449 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 70,880 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

INVA stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The business had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

