Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,795,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 148,485 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,098.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,421 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $4,977,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $12,605,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

