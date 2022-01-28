Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,713 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NYMT stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.85.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

