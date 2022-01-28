Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 138,188 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,041 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $732,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

