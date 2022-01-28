APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Shares of APA opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. APA has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $34.49.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that APA will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in APA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in APA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in APA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

