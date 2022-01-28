Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.67.

BOOT opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boot Barn by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.