Mizuho Trims Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price to $220.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COIN. raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $367.50.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $162.51 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total value of $258,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,144 shares of company stock worth $136,837,785 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,269,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.