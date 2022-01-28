Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

CCBG stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,090,000 after acquiring an additional 137,897 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.