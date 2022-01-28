Raymond James Lowers Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $42.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of BEP opened at $32.17 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 244,450 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 555,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

