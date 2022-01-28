Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,534 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after buying an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after buying an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after buying an additional 145,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

