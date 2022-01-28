O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $675,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in fuboTV by 9.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 701.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in fuboTV by 1,004.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 329,830 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get fuboTV alerts:

NYSE:FUBO opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.