Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 6,401 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $131,348.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $116,437.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $112,054.15.

On Friday, January 14th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,507 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $112,783.36.

On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $103,008.95.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $110,378.80.

On Thursday, January 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $93,975.14.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 400 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $7,808.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $48,956.16.

On Friday, December 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $53,625.00.

CVEO stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $285.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $155.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Civeo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

