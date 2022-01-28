Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $58.32 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Dropbox worth $58,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $86,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

