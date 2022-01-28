First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,593 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.61% of First Merchants worth $58,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRME. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 49,225.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,568,000 after buying an additional 824,522 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Merchants by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at $1,410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in First Merchants by 21.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 3.6% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FRME. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.