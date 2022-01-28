US Bancorp DE Sells 2,141 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.75 and a beta of -1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

