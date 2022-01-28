Creative Planning Buys 1,760 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,773.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.28.

