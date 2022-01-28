Creative Planning Buys 432 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Middleby were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 3.4% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Middleby by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 21.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

MIDD opened at $177.34 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.